Seedy Sourdough Discard Crackers

Put that sourdough discard to good use when you need to feed your starter, by adding it to this sourdough crackers recipe. Each bite is tangy, crispy, and salty--everything we could ask for in a cracker recipe.

By Lauren McAnelly
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
stand:
45 mins
bake:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
90
Yield:
90 crackers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl mix together flour, seeds, spices, and salt. Add sourdough starter and oil; mix until a smooth, uniform (not sticky) dough forms. (If mixture seems too dry, add water, a little at a time, until dough is smooth and firm, and not sticky.) Let rest, covered, 45 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Divide dough into thirds. On a piece of parchment paper roll one portion of dough into a 10x8-inch rectangle. Using a pastry cutter, cut dough into 1 1/2-inch squares. (There is no need to separate crackers after cutting.) Prick each square with a fork. If using, brush lightly with water and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Transfer crackers and parchment to a baking sheet.

  • Bake crackers 15 minutes or until golden and crisp. Transfer crackers with parchment to a wire rack to cool. Repeat with remaining dough. Store cooled crackers in an airtight container at room temperature up to 2 weeks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
15 calories; fat 1g; carbohydrates 2g; vitamin a 0.3IU; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 1.9mcg; sodium 13mg; potassium 10mg; calcium 3mg; iron 0.1mg.
