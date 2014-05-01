Seared Shrimp with Peach Chutney

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

Sweet, tangy and colorful, this homemade peach chutney is the perfect plate partner for grilled shrimp.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pat shrimp dry with paper towels. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a very large skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle shrimp with half of the salt. Add shrimp to skillet. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until opaque, turning once. Remove from skillet and cover to keep warm. In the same skillet combine 2 tablespoons of the oil, mustard seeds, and crushed red pepper. Heat over medium-high heat until mustard seeds begin to crackle (2 to 3 minutes). Add tomatoes, peaches, cumin, and remaining salt. Reduce heat and cook, uncovered, for 8 to 10 minutes or until tomatoes and peaches soften, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in cilantro.

    Advertisement

  • Serve shrimp with peach chutney.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; 11 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 159 mg cholesterol; 373 mg sodium. 598 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 22 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 843 IU vitamin a; 21 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 85 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019