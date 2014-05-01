Seared Shrimp with Peach Chutney

Pat shrimp dry with paper towels. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a very large skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle shrimp with half of the salt. Add shrimp to skillet. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until opaque, turning once. Remove from skillet and cover to keep warm. In the same skillet combine 2 tablespoons of the oil, mustard seeds, and crushed red pepper. Heat over medium-high heat until mustard seeds begin to crackle (2 to 3 minutes). Add tomatoes, peaches, cumin, and remaining salt. Reduce heat and cook, uncovered, for 8 to 10 minutes or until tomatoes and peaches soften, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in cilantro.