Seared Pork Chops with Apples and Onion

Rating: Unrated

For the best browning on your chops, pat them dry with a paper towel before searing in the hot skillet.

By Andrea Kirkland, RD
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 pork chops + 2 cups apple mixture
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle meat with salt and pepper. Coat a 12-inch nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat skillet over medium-high. Add meat; cook 4 to 5 minutes or until browned on both sides. Remove from skillet; keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • In skillet combine apples, onion, and garlic. Cook over medium-high 6 to 8 minutes or until apples are golden, stirring occasionally. Carefully add wine; cook 1 to 2 minutes, stirring to scrape up crusty brown bits. Stir in broth, mustard, and butter. Return meat to skillet. Simmer, covered, 4 to 6 minutes or until just cooked through (145°F).

  • Serve meat and apple mixture with rice and sprinkle with thyme (if using).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 69mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 33g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 12g; protein 29g; vitamin a 109.6IU; vitamin c 8.6mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 13.9mcg; vitamin b12 0.5mcg; sodium 426mg; potassium 562mg; calcium 58mg; iron 1.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/24/2021