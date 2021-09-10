Seared Pork Chops with Apples and Onion
For the best browning on your chops, pat them dry with a paper towel before searing in the hot skillet.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Brie Passano
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
321 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 69mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 33g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 12g; protein 29g; vitamin a 109.6IU; vitamin c 8.6mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 13.9mcg; vitamin b12 0.5mcg; sodium 426mg; potassium 562mg; calcium 58mg; iron 1.4mg.