Tilapia Puttanesca

Rating: 4.3 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Add pizzazz to the dinner table with this low-calorie Italian favorite. Tilapia fillets are covered with a chunky topping of kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, and red onion.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Sprinkle fish with salt. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet cook onion in hot olive oil over medium heat for 8 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in garlic, tomatoes, oregano, and crushed red pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes.

  • Add olives and capers to sauce. Top with tilapia fillets. Return sauce to boiling; reduce heat. Cook, covered, for 6 to 10 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with fork. Remove fish. Simmer sauce, uncovered, for 1 to 2 minutes more to thicken. To serve, spoon sauce over fish. Sprinkle with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 56 mg cholesterol; 431 mg sodium. 504 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 24 g protein; 583 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Karen
Rating: Unrated
07/15/2014
I made a variation of the this original recipe from one that I found on "I was Born to Cook" blog. I made the full amount of sauce with 6 ounces of fish per person. Really good and really easy and quick. I sauteed the veggies for about 5 minutes, covered and simmered another 10 minutes, added the tilapia, olives, capers, and simmered covered for a couple of minutes, turned the fish and simmered again for a couple of minutes - perfecto!! I made 4 ounces of Tomato Basil Spaghetti and we only ate 2 ounces.
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019