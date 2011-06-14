Tilapia Puttanesca

Rating: Unrated

I made a variation of the this original recipe from one that I found on "I was Born to Cook" blog. I made the full amount of sauce with 6 ounces of fish per person. Really good and really easy and quick. I sauteed the veggies for about 5 minutes, covered and simmered another 10 minutes, added the tilapia, olives, capers, and simmered covered for a couple of minutes, turned the fish and simmered again for a couple of minutes - perfecto!! I made 4 ounces of Tomato Basil Spaghetti and we only ate 2 ounces.