Poached Halibut and Peppers

For extra panache, pour the remaining broth into a pitcher and pass it so guests can pour the juices over this seafood main dish.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
7 mins plus 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • For poaching liquid in a large skillet combine combine wine, water, sweet pepper, capers, garlic, and crushed red pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 7 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Place fish in a single layer in the poaching liquid in the skillet. Season fish with salt and pepper. Spoon liquid over fish. Return to simmer. Cook, covered, 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness of fish until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Remove fish to serving platter and pour poaching liquid to a small serving pitcher. Drizzle cooked fish with the basil oil or olive oil and a little of the poaching liquid. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve with remaining poaching liquid.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 54mg; sodium 437mg; potassium 1055mg; carbohydrates 8g; fiber 1g; sugar 3g; protein 37g; vitamin a 534IU; vitamin c 171mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 11mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 40mcg; vitamin b12 2mcg; calcium 111mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

