Parmesan-Crusted Fish
A Parmesan cheese and bread crumb topping coats this baked fish main dish that's ready to serve in less than 30 minutes. Add carrots and greens to round out the meal.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F. Lightly coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Rinse fish and pat dry; place on baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper. In a small bowl stir together panko and cheese; sprinkle on fish. Bake, uncovered, for 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness of fish or until crumbs are golden and fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet bring the water to boiling; add carrots. Reduce heat. Cook, covered, for 5 minutes. Uncover; cook for 2 minutes more. Add butter and ginger; toss. Serve fish and carrots with greens.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
233 calories; 6 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 84 mg cholesterol; 407 mg sodium. 941 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 34 g protein; 11759 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 121 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;