Maple-Smoked Salmon Fillets

These salmon fillets are treated to a double dose of maple syrup. The recipe serves as a marinade and is also brushed on while cooking in the smoker.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
marinate:
1 hr
grill:
50 mins smoke
stand:
1 hr soak
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw salmon, if frozen. Rinse salmon and pat dry with paper towels. At least 1 hour before smoke cooking, soak wood chunks in enough water to cover. Drain before using.

  • Place salmon in a resealable plastic bag set in a shallow dish. For marinade, in a small bowl combine the 1/2 cup maple syrup, the water, peppercorns, and salt. Pour marinade over salmon; seal bag. Marinate in refrigerator for 1 hour, turning bag occasionally. Drain salmon, discarding marinade.

  • In a smoker arrange preheated coals, drained wood chunks, and water pan according to the manufacturers directions. Pour water into pan. Place salmon, skin sides down, on grill rack over water pan. Cover and smoke for 45 to 60 minutes or until fish begins to flake when tested with a fork. Brush salmon with the 2 tablespoons maple syrup. Cover and smoke 5 minutes more. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
444 calories; total fat 18g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 99mg; sodium 251mg; potassium 738mg; carbohydrates 35g; fiber 0g; protein 34g; vitamin a 97IU; vitamin c 6mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 13mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 44mcg; vitamin b12 4mcg; calcium 61mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
