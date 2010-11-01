Maple-Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Orange juice gives this maple-glazed salmon a hint of fresh, zesty sweetness. Drizzle pecan glaze over the broiled bourbon salmon to complete this flavorful seafood recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat broiler. For syrup glaze, in a small saucepan combine maple syrup, orange juice, and whiskey. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat while preparing salmon.Advertisement
Lightly sprinkle salmon with salt and pepper. Place on a lightly greased broiler pan. Broil 3 to 4 inches from heat for 5 minutes. Remove 2 tablespoons glaze and brush on all sides of salmon. Turn salmon and broil 5 minutes longer or until salmon flakes easily when tested with a fork.
Stir pecans into remaining glaze; heat on high about 5 minutes or until glaze reaches the consistency of syrup. Serve salmon topped with pecan syrup.