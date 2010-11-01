Maple-Bourbon Glazed Salmon

Rating: 4.14 stars
102 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 56
  • 4 star values: 24
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 7
  102 Ratings

Orange juice gives this maple-glazed salmon a hint of fresh, zesty sweetness. Drizzle pecan glaze over the broiled bourbon salmon to complete this flavorful seafood recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. For syrup glaze, in a small saucepan combine maple syrup, orange juice, and whiskey. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat while preparing salmon.

  • Lightly sprinkle salmon with salt and pepper. Place on a lightly greased broiler pan. Broil 3 to 4 inches from heat for 5 minutes. Remove 2 tablespoons glaze and brush on all sides of salmon. Turn salmon and broil 5 minutes longer or until salmon flakes easily when tested with a fork.

  • Stir pecans into remaining glaze; heat on high about 5 minutes or until glaze reaches the consistency of syrup. Serve salmon topped with pecan syrup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; 20 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 215 mg sodium. 537 mg potassium; 21 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 18 g sugar; 24 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 97 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 4 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

