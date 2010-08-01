Lemon and Herb Grilled Trout Sandwiches

Rating: 4.43 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 7 Ratings

Trout fillets grill up fast so you can get these delicious grilled fish sandwiches on the table in less than 25 minutes.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Finely shred peel and squeeze juice from half of the lemon; thinly slice the remaining lemon half and set aside. In a small bowl combine mayonnaise, lemon peel, lemon juice, basil, salt, and pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Rinse fish; pat dry. Remove 2 tablespoons of the mayonnaise mixture and brush onto fish. Place fish, skin side up, on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium-high heat; grill for 1 minute. Carefully turn skin side down and grill 5 to 7 minutes more or just until fish flakes easily with a fork. Add lemon slices and halved buns, cut side down, to the grill after turning fish.

  • Remove fish, buns, and lemon slices from grill. If desired, remove skin from fish. Cut fish into bun-size pieces. Top bun bottoms with some of the mayonnaise mixture. Add fish, lemon slices, and, if desired, additional basil. Pass any remaining mayonnaise mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
518 calories; 30 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 16 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 77 mg cholesterol; 667 mg sodium. 635 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 29 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 437 IU vitamin a; 31 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 12 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 125 mcg folate; 4 mcg vitamin b12; 151 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019