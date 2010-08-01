Lemon and Herb Grilled Trout Sandwiches
Trout fillets grill up fast so you can get these delicious grilled fish sandwiches on the table in less than 25 minutes.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Finely shred peel and squeeze juice from half of the lemon; thinly slice the remaining lemon half and set aside. In a small bowl combine mayonnaise, lemon peel, lemon juice, basil, salt, and pepper.Advertisement
-
Rinse fish; pat dry. Remove 2 tablespoons of the mayonnaise mixture and brush onto fish. Place fish, skin side up, on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium-high heat; grill for 1 minute. Carefully turn skin side down and grill 5 to 7 minutes more or just until fish flakes easily with a fork. Add lemon slices and halved buns, cut side down, to the grill after turning fish.
-
Remove fish, buns, and lemon slices from grill. If desired, remove skin from fish. Cut fish into bun-size pieces. Top bun bottoms with some of the mayonnaise mixture. Add fish, lemon slices, and, if desired, additional basil. Pass any remaining mayonnaise mixture.