Lemon and Herb Grilled Trout Sandwiches

Rinse fish; pat dry. Remove 2 tablespoons of the mayonnaise mixture and brush onto fish. Place fish, skin side up, on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium-high heat; grill for 1 minute. Carefully turn skin side down and grill 5 to 7 minutes more or just until fish flakes easily with a fork. Add lemon slices and halved buns, cut side down, to the grill after turning fish.