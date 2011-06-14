Grilled Trout Stuffed with Lemon and Herbs

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 4 Ratings

This is a simple, flavorful way to grill almost any whole fish, with a 'stuffing' designed not to be eaten, but to flavor the fish from the inside out.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Kim Cornelison

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
grill:
8 mins to 10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw fish if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Remove the heads of the trout if desired. Rub both sides of the fish lightly with the olive oil. Lay fish flesh-side up and sprinkle with the salt and pepper; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Cut one of the lemons in half lengthwise, then cut each half into thin slices. Cut remaining lemon into wedges; set aside.

  • In a small bowl stir together the snipped or dried herbs and the garlic. Sprinkle the flesh-side of each fish with the herb mixture. Arrange the lemon slices evenly on half of each side of the fish. Arrange herb sprigs over lemon slices. Squeeze one of the lemon wedges over fish. Fold unfilled side of fish over lemon slices and herbs.

  • Grill the fish on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals for 8 to 12 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork, turning once. Serve with remaining lemon wedges. Makes: 4 servings

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; total fat 16g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 4g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 133mg; sodium 564mg; potassium 1113mg; carbohydrates 6g; fiber 3g; sugar 2g; protein 48g; vitamin a 583IU; vitamin c 47mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 19mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 24mcg; vitamin b12 8mcg; calcium 192mg; iron 1mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 03/10/2021