LIVE

Grilled Bass with Strawberry Salsa

Rating: 4.22 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 9 Ratings

Fish is one of those quick-cooking ingredients that provides a good start on a healthy dinner. This recipe is enlivened with a fresh and chunky fruit salsa.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
grill:
7 mins to 9 minsper 1/2-inch thickness
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Finely shred lime peel. Peel, section, and chop lime; set aside. In a small bowl combine lime peel, the 1/4 teaspoon salt, and the cayenne pepper. Sprinkle evenly over both sides of each fish steak; rub in with your fingers.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange medium-hot coals around a drip pan. Test for medium heat above pan. Place fish on the greased grill rack over drip pan. Cover and grill for 7 to 9 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork, gently turning once halfway through grilling time.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium bowl combine chopped lime, strawberries, chile pepper, cilantro, cumin seeds, and the 1/8 teaspoon salt. Serve with grilled fish. Makes 4 servings.

**

To toast cumin seeds, in a small skillet heat cumin seeds over medium heat until fragrant, shaking skillet occasionally.

*

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; total fat 3g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 46mg; sodium 299mg; carbohydrates 7g; fiber 1g; protein 22g.
Advertisement

Reviews

9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
BHGTestKitchen
Rating: Unrated
05/27/2015
Hi, I'm Colleen from the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen staff. I'm so glad you enjoyed this recipe! You are right-that time at the top should say 7 to 9 minutes (not hours). I'll get that updated. I think I'll try this recipe tonight!
Lorraine Nilsen
Rating: Unrated
05/16/2015
This was the best Chilean Sea Bass recipe ! Flavorful with just enough spice. This recipe has incorrect grilling times... 7-9 hours per 1/2 inch of thickness?? Obviously a typo... We grilled about nine minutes total for thick fillets. Fish was opaque, juicy and I can't say enough about this recipe.. $$$$ in a gourmet restaurant. Wonderful salsa
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/16/2021