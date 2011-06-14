Grilled Bass with Strawberry Salsa
Fish is one of those quick-cooking ingredients that provides a good start on a healthy dinner. This recipe is enlivened with a fresh and chunky fruit salsa.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
**
To toast cumin seeds, in a small skillet heat cumin seeds over medium heat until fragrant, shaking skillet occasionally.
*
Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
137 calories; total fat 3g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 46mg; sodium 299mg; carbohydrates 7g; fiber 1g; protein 22g.