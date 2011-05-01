Fish Tacos with Cabbage and Chile Pepper Slaw
Seafood is packed with protein and healthy fats, but to make this fish taco recipe even more nutritious, we pile on a crunchy cabbage and pepper slaw.
Ingredients
Tacos:
Slaw:
Directions
Tacos:
-
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In bowl toss together fish, tomatillos, oil, garlic, orange peel and lime peel. Season with salt and black pepper; set aside.Advertisement
-
Cut six 12-inch-square sheets of foil. Place one-sixth (about 2/3 cup) fish mixture in center of each square. Fold diagonally in half in a triangle. Fold edges two or three times to make a packet. Place packets in single layer on a large baking sheet.
-
Bake fish 10 to 12 minutes, until packets puff slightly (carefully open a packet to check fish doneness; fish should flake easily with a fork). Meanwhile, in dry skillet warm tortillas over medium-high heat until soft, about 15 seconds per side.
-
To serve, divide fish mixture between two tortillas. Top with Cabbage and Chile Pepper Slaw. Serve immediately. Makes 6 servings.
Cabbage and Chile Pepper Slaw:
-
In a medium bowl combine cabbage, red onion, poblano pepper, carrot, and cilantro. For dressing, in small bowl combine olive oil, lime juice, and orange juice. Season with salt. Toss with slaw.
*Handling Hot Peppers:
Because hot chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid contact with chiles as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the chile peppers, wash your hands well with soap and water.