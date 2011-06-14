Cold Roasted Salmon

The salmon is served chilled with a sprinkling of bacon and goat cheese in this four-ingredient main dish recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
30 mins
chill:
4 hrs
bake:
15 mins
total:
4 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
6
  • Preheat oven to 475F. Lightly oil a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with olive oil. Arrange salmon fillets in prepared pan. Turn under any thin portions of fillets to make uniform thickness. Spread mustard over tops of fillets.

  • Roast in the preheated oven for 15 to 18 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Transfer to plate; cover and chill for at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.

  • To serve, arrange salmon on a serving dish. Sprinkle salmon with bacon, goat cheese, and, if desired, chives. Makes 6 servings.

Roasted Salmon Sandwiches:

Prepare as above, except divide salmon among 6 French rolls that have been spread with mayonnaise and mustard. Top with bacon, goat cheese, and chives. Makes 6 servings.

Per Serving:
458 calories; fat 31g; cholesterol 112mg; saturated fat 9g; mono fat 9g; poly fat 7g; protein 41g; vitamin a 505.9IU; vitamin c 5.7mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 15.8mg; vitamin b6 1.1mg; folate 42.7mcg; vitamin b12 4.5mcg; sodium 366mg; potassium 692mg; calcium 65mg; iron 1mg.
