Cold Roasted Salmon
The salmon is served chilled with a sprinkling of bacon and goat cheese in this four-ingredient main dish recipe.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Roasted Salmon Sandwiches:
Prepare as above, except divide salmon among 6 French rolls that have been spread with mayonnaise and mustard. Top with bacon, goat cheese, and chives. Makes 6 servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
458 calories; fat 31g; cholesterol 112mg; saturated fat 9g; mono fat 9g; poly fat 7g; protein 41g; vitamin a 505.9IU; vitamin c 5.7mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 15.8mg; vitamin b6 1.1mg; folate 42.7mcg; vitamin b12 4.5mcg; sodium 366mg; potassium 692mg; calcium 65mg; iron 1mg.