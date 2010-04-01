Citrus Salmon with Broccoli

Rating: 4.21 stars
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Salmon and broccoli seasoned with lemon, dill, and garlic makes an easy skillet dinner.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice half of the lemon into thin slices; set aside. Juice remaining half of lemon into a 1-cup measure; add water to equal 1/2 cup. Stir in sugar. Set aside.

  • In a 12-inch nonstick skillet heat butter over medium-high heat. Sprinkle salmon with salt and pepper; add to skillet. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until bottom is golden; turn fillets. Add lemon juice mixture. Top with snipped dill and lemon slices. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook 5 to 6 minutes more or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.

  • Meanwhile, in another skillet heat oil over medium heat. Quarter broccoli lengthwise into long spears; add to skillet along with garlic. Cook broccoli and garlic in hot oil over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp-tender, turning often. Serve salmon with broccoli; pour pan juices over salmon. If desired, serve with additional lemon slices and fresh dill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; 25 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 78 mg cholesterol; 277 mg sodium. 686 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 680 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 73 mcg folate; 4 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

Esmeralda Cruz Reyes
Rating: Unrated
07/11/2013
This is a great recipe, my go-to for salmon. The only thing I do differently is use less sugar, about one teaspoon instead and add a bit of salt to the liquid. Turns out delicious!
Jasmin
Rating: Unrated
09/27/2013
Substituted the lemon juice for lemon peppers and the dill for parsley. Turned out pretty good! Except that I over-simmered the salmon trying to make mashed potatoes :/ Buutttt I def enjoyed this(and my boyfriend too!) Especially the fact that it didn't take long to make!
everythingofcoo
Rating: Unrated
02/26/2014
I'm going to cook it on coming weekend, hope it will be good!
