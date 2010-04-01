Citrus Salmon with Broccoli
Salmon and broccoli seasoned with lemon, dill, and garlic makes an easy skillet dinner.
Ingredients
Directions
Slice half of the lemon into thin slices; set aside. Juice remaining half of lemon into a 1-cup measure; add water to equal 1/2 cup. Stir in sugar. Set aside.Advertisement
In a 12-inch nonstick skillet heat butter over medium-high heat. Sprinkle salmon with salt and pepper; add to skillet. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until bottom is golden; turn fillets. Add lemon juice mixture. Top with snipped dill and lemon slices. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook 5 to 6 minutes more or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.
Meanwhile, in another skillet heat oil over medium heat. Quarter broccoli lengthwise into long spears; add to skillet along with garlic. Cook broccoli and garlic in hot oil over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp-tender, turning often. Serve salmon with broccoli; pour pan juices over salmon. If desired, serve with additional lemon slices and fresh dill.