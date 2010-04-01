Citrus Salmon with Broccoli

Rating: Unrated This is a great recipe, my go-to for salmon. The only thing I do differently is use less sugar, about one teaspoon instead and add a bit of salt to the liquid. Turns out delicious!

Rating: Unrated Substituted the lemon juice for lemon peppers and the dill for parsley. Turned out pretty good! Except that I over-simmered the salmon trying to make mashed potatoes :/ Buutttt I def enjoyed this(and my boyfriend too!) Especially the fact that it didn't take long to make!

Rating: Unrated I'm going to cook it on coming weekend, hope it will be good!

