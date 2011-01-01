Peppered Salmon with Roasted Root Vegetables
Roasted root vegetables make up the delicious "bed" for the baked salmon recipe to rest on. While this 30-minute Peppered Salmon with Roasted Root Vegetables entree is hearty enough on its own, feel free to add a side of rice or quinoa to please carb fans.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. In a 13x9x2 baking pan combine carrots, beets, half of the oil, and half of the salt. Roast, uncovered, for 20 minutes, stirring halfway through roasting time. Transfer vegetables to a platter; cover to keep warm.
Meanwhile, sprinkle salmon with the remaining salt and the pepper. In a 12-inch skillet heat the remaining oil over medium-high heat. Add salmon; cook for 3 minutes. Turn; cook for 3 minutes more or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Transfer to platter with vegetables. Add juice concentrate and the water to skillet. Simmer, uncovered, about 1 minute or until thickened; spoon over salmon. If desired, sprinkle green onions over all.