Peppered Salmon with Roasted Root Vegetables

Meanwhile, sprinkle salmon with the remaining salt and the pepper. In a 12-inch skillet heat the remaining oil over medium-high heat. Add salmon; cook for 3 minutes. Turn; cook for 3 minutes more or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Transfer to platter with vegetables. Add juice concentrate and the water to skillet. Simmer, uncovered, about 1 minute or until thickened; spoon over salmon. If desired, sprinkle green onions over all.