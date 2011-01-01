Peppered Salmon with Roasted Root Vegetables

Rating: 3.64 stars
36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 7
  • 36 Ratings

Roasted root vegetables make up the delicious "bed" for the baked salmon recipe to rest on. While this 30-minute Peppered Salmon with Roasted Root Vegetables entree is hearty enough on its own, feel free to add a side of rice or quinoa to please carb fans.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. In a 13x9x2 baking pan combine carrots, beets, half of the oil, and half of the salt. Roast, uncovered, for 20 minutes, stirring halfway through roasting time. Transfer vegetables to a platter; cover to keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, sprinkle salmon with the remaining salt and the pepper. In a 12-inch skillet heat the remaining oil over medium-high heat. Add salmon; cook for 3 minutes. Turn; cook for 3 minutes more or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Transfer to platter with vegetables. Add juice concentrate and the water to skillet. Simmer, uncovered, about 1 minute or until thickened; spoon over salmon. If desired, sprinkle green onions over all.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
392 calories; 26 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 531 mg sodium. 772 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 24 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 100 IU vitamin a; 26 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 73 mcg folate; 4 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 7
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019