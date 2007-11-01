Catfish Po'Boys
This traditional Cajun catfish and sweet pepper sandwich makes a quick and easy weeknight dinner.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
675 calories; fat 30g; cholesterol 86mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 67g; mono fat 9g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 10g; protein 35g; vitamin a 2380.9IU; vitamin c 85mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 7.1mg; vitamin b6 0.5mg; folate 141.1mcg; vitamin b12 3.1mcg; sodium 1004mg; potassium 562mg; calcium 333.2mg; iron 3.6mg.