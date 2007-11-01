Catfish Po'Boys

Rating: Unrated

This traditional Cajun catfish and sweet pepper sandwich makes a quick and easy weeknight dinner.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
  • Cut catfish in 3-inch pieces. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Coat with breadcrumbs. In 12-inch skillet cook catfish in hot oil 6 to 8 minutes, turning once, until golden and fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.

  • Divide catfish among buns. Top with sweet pepper rings, cheese, and coleslaw. If desired, top with hot pepper sauce and/or serve with hot peppers. Makes 4 servings.

Per Serving:
675 calories; fat 30g; cholesterol 86mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 67g; mono fat 9g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 10g; protein 35g; vitamin a 2380.9IU; vitamin c 85mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 7.1mg; vitamin b6 0.5mg; folate 141.1mcg; vitamin b12 3.1mcg; sodium 1004mg; potassium 562mg; calcium 333.2mg; iron 3.6mg.
