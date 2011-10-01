Cajun Snapper with Red Beans & Rice
The classic flavors of Cajun country come out to play in this wonderfully simple main dish, perfect for busy weeknights. When buying fresh fish, pay close attention to the smell. Fresh snapper should smell slightly sweet, and a little salty, like clean sea-water. If it smells "fishy" at all, it has turned, and is not safe for consumption.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium saucepan cook frankfurters over medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through. Stir in rice, the water, and 1 teaspoon of the Cajun seasoning. Stir in beans and, if desired, a dash of bottled hot pepper sauce. Cook, covered, for 15 minutes over medium-low heat.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. In a 12-inch skillet melt butter over medium heat. In a shallow dish combine flour and remaining 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning. Press top side of fish portions into the flour mixture, then place fish, skin side down, in hot butter. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until skin is crisp. Carefully turn fish with a metal spatula. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes more or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.*
-
Serve fish over rice and beans. if desired, drizzle with pan juices and sprinkle with snipped fresh parsley.
*Tip:
If you like, add 2 tablespoons water to the skillet. Cook and stir to removed any browned bits. Drizzle over fish and rice.