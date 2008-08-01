Cajun Snapper with Red Beans and Rice

Red beans and rice along with Creole seasoning bring a Cajun flair to this red snapper main dish recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Rinse fish; pat dry. Cut each fillet in half crosswise. Sprinkle snapper with 1 teaspoon of the seasoning. Heat 12-inch heavy nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add fish, skin side up; cook 4 minutes; turn. Cook 2 to 4 minutes more or until fish flakes when tested with fork.

  • Meanwhile, in large microwave-safe bowl, combine rice, beans, and remaining 1 teaspoon seasoning. Cover and micro-cook on high (100% power) for 3 to 3-1/2 minutes or until heated through, stirring twice.

  • Finely shred 2 teaspoons peel from one lemon; cut other lemon into wedges.

  • Serve fish with rice and beans. Drizzle melted butter over top; sprinkle lemon peel and parsley. Pass lemon wedges. Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 68mg; sodium 1055mg; potassium 662mg; carbohydrates 51g; fiber 6g; sugar 4g; protein 38g; vitamin a 292IU; vitamin c 11mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 8mcg; vitamin b12 4mcg; calcium 111mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

