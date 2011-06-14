Basil-Buttered Salmon

Looking for a quick and healthy dinner recipe? Prepare this seafood dish in less than 30 minutes. Use the leftover basil-and-butter mixture to season your favorite cooked vegetables.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
broil:
8 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Sprinkle with lemon-pepper seasoning.

  • Place fish on the greased unheated rack of a broiler pan. Turn any thin portions under to make uniform thickness. Broil 4 inches from the heat for 5 minutes. Carefully turn fish over. Broil for 3 to 7 minutes more or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together butter, basil, parsley, and lemon peel. To serve, spoon 1 teaspoon of the butter mixture on top of each fish piece. Cover and refrigerate remaining butter mixture for another use. Makes 4 servings.

Grilling Directions:

Place fish on the greased rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals. Grill for 8 to 12 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork, carefully turning once halfway through grilling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; total fat 19g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 94mg; sodium 113mg; carbohydrates 0g; fiber 0g; protein 28g.
Reviews

