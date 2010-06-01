Barbecued Salmon with Corn Relish

Meanwhile, rinse salmon and pat dry; sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Add to grill. Grill 4 to 6 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork, turning once. Cover salmon to keep warm. Cut corn from cob. Add to chopped peppers with 1 tablespoon of the barbecue sauce, the oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.