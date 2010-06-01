Barbecued Salmon with Corn Relish

Rating: 4.27 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 11 Ratings

For the perfect summer dinner, try this grilled salmon with a barbecue twist. Add in a kick with corn relish that has sweet and spicy peppers.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thinly slice half the jalapeño pepper; seed and finely chop remaining half. In a medium bowl combine chopped jalapeño pepper and sweet pepper; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Place corn on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium heat. Grill, turning occasionally, for 10 to 15 minutes or until crisp-tender. Transfer corn to a cutting board; cool slightly.

  • Meanwhile, rinse salmon and pat dry; sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Add to grill. Grill 4 to 6 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork, turning once. Cover salmon to keep warm. Cut corn from cob. Add to chopped peppers with 1 tablespoon of the barbecue sauce, the oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

  • Serve salmon with corn relish. Top with remaining barbecue sauce and, if desired, fresh herbs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; 22 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 78 mg cholesterol; 470 mg sodium. 751 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 31 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1118 IU vitamin a; 47 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 73 mcg folate; 5 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019