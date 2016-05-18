Scratch Scotch Eggs
Classic scotch eggs are hard-cooked eggs wrapped in seasoned sausage, rolled in bread crumbs, and fried. For this version we traded bread crumbs for ground almonds and seeds, then baked. Delish!
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a shallow baking pan with foil. In a medium bowl combine first six ingredients (through thyme). Add ground pork; mix well.Advertisement
-
Divide meat mixture into six portions. Flatten into thin patties and fold around eggs, sealing and smoothing edges to completely enclose.
-
In a shallow dish combine almonds and sesame and/or poppy seeds. Roll eggs in almond mixture to coat; place in prepared baking pan. Bake 30 minutes or until meat is no longer pink. Serve on top of arugula with Aïoli.
*Tip
To hard-cook eggs, place eggs in a single layer in a large saucepan. Add enough cold water to cover eggs by 1 inch. Bring to a full rolling boil over high heat; remove from heat. Cover and let stand 15 minutes; drain. Place eggs in ice water to cool; drain. To peel, gently tap each egg on countertop. Roll egg between the palms of your hands. Peel off eggshell, starting at the large end.