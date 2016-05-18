Scratch Scotch Eggs

Classic scotch eggs are hard-cooked eggs wrapped in seasoned sausage, rolled in bread crumbs, and fried. For this version we traded bread crumbs for ground almonds and seeds, then baked. Delish!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a shallow baking pan with foil. In a medium bowl combine first six ingredients (through thyme). Add ground pork; mix well.

  • Divide meat mixture into six portions. Flatten into thin patties and fold around eggs, sealing and smoothing edges to completely enclose.

  • In a shallow dish combine almonds and sesame and/or poppy seeds. Roll eggs in almond mixture to coat; place in prepared baking pan. Bake 30 minutes or until meat is no longer pink. Serve on top of arugula with Aïoli.

*Tip

To hard-cook eggs, place eggs in a single layer in a large saucepan. Add enough cold water to cover eggs by 1 inch. Bring to a full rolling boil over high heat; remove from heat. Cover and let stand 15 minutes; drain. Place eggs in ice water to cool; drain. To peel, gently tap each egg on countertop. Roll egg between the palms of your hands. Peel off eggshell, starting at the large end.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; 36 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 20 g monounsaturated fat; 250 mg cholesterol; 474 mg sodium. 405 mg potassium; 5 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 23 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 796 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 53 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 100 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

