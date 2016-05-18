Scratch Scotch Eggs

*Tip

To hard-cook eggs, place eggs in a single layer in a large saucepan. Add enough cold water to cover eggs by 1 inch. Bring to a full rolling boil over high heat; remove from heat. Cover and let stand 15 minutes; drain. Place eggs in ice water to cool; drain. To peel, gently tap each egg on countertop. Roll egg between the palms of your hands. Peel off eggshell, starting at the large end.