Scalloped Sweet Potatoes with Peanut Streusel
Here's an unexpected use for your springform pan. The pan usually used for making cheesecake is perfect for layering sweet potato slices and the coconut milk-based sauce.
Peanut Streusel
In a medium bowl stir together 1/2 cup each packed brown sugar and all-purpose flour. Using a pastry blender, cut in 1/4 cup butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in 1/2 cup each chopped roasted peanuts or toasted almonds and flaked coconut. *Tip: To bake separate from the turkey, bake at 375°F 45 minutes.
Take It Easy:
Prep as directed, placing potatoes in a buttered 3-qt. baking dish. Spread sauce over potatoes. Top with Streusel. Bake in a 325°F oven, uncovered, about 1 hour or until browned and potatoes are tender. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Up to 1 day ahead, slice potatoes, make sauce, and prepare Streusel. Place in separate airtight containers and chill. (Place potatoes in a resealable plastic bag; squeeze out excess air.) Assemble and bake as directed.
To bake with turkey:
Place springform in 325°F oven with turkey. Bake for 1 hour. Cool and serve as above.