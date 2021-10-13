Scalloped Sweet Potatoes with Peanut Streusel

Rating: Unrated

Here's an unexpected use for your springform pan. The pan usually used for making cheesecake is perfect for layering sweet potato slices and the coconut milk-based sauce.

By Lisa Holderness Brown
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

hands-on:
35 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F.* Grease the bottom and sides of a 10-inch springform pan. Line pan with parchment paper, allowing ends of paper to extend above edge of pan.

  • For sauce: In a large saucepan melt butter over medium. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Whisk in flour. Add coconut milk all at once. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Stir in basil, five-spice powder, 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper; remove from heat.

  • Arrange sweet potatoes in pan, overlapping slices as necessary and spooning some of the sauce over each layer as you work your way around the pan. (You should have five or six layers of potatoes with about 1/4 cup sauce per layer, ending with sauce.) Season with additional salt and pepper. Sprinkle with Peanut Streusel.

  • Bake, uncovered, about 1 hour or until bubbly and golden and potatoes are tender. Remove from oven; let stand 30 minutes. Remove sides of pan; gently peel away paper. Slice into wedges and, if you like, top with additional peanuts and/or basil. Serves 8.

Peanut Streusel

In a medium bowl stir together 1/2 cup each packed brown sugar and all-purpose flour. Using a pastry blender, cut in 1/4 cup butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in 1/2 cup each chopped roasted peanuts or toasted almonds and flaked coconut. *Tip: To bake separate from the turkey, bake at 375°F 45 minutes.

Take It Easy:

Prep as directed, placing potatoes in a buttered 3-qt. baking dish. Spread sauce over potatoes. Top with Streusel. Bake in a 325°F oven, uncovered, about 1 hour or until browned and potatoes are tender. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Tips

Up to 1 day ahead, slice potatoes, make sauce, and prepare Streusel. Place in separate airtight containers and chill. (Place potatoes in a resealable plastic bag; squeeze out excess air.) Assemble and bake as directed.

To bake with turkey:

Place springform in 325°F oven with turkey. Bake for 1 hour. Cool and serve as above.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
405 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 23mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 55g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 7g; sugars 17g; protein 7g; vitamin a 24416.1IU; vitamin c 4.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 2.9mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 49.9mcg; sodium 343mg; potassium 672mg; calcium 71mg; iron 1.9mg.
