Scalloped Potato and Ham Soup

Rating: Unrated

Rich and creamy, this soup will remind you of the classic scalloped potato dish. We've topped it off with toasted panko bread crumbs for some added crunch.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 5- to 6-qt. Dutch oven heat 2 Tbsp. of the butter over medium. Add onion, celery, and carrots; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add broth; bring to boiling. Stir in potatoes and black pepper. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a 6-inch skillet melt remaining 1 Tbsp. butter over medium. Add bread crumbs. Cook and stir 4 minutes or until lightly toasted.

  • In a medium bowl whisk together half-and-half and flour; stir into broth mixture. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Stir in ham. Gradually add cheese, stirring until melted. Top servings with toasted bread crumbs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
503 calories; 28 g total fat; 17 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 95 mg cholesterol; 1207 mg sodium. 1007 mg potassium; 40 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 23 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 4405 IU vitamin a; 19 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 396 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/09/2020