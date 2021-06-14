Scallop, Mushroom, and Fennel Campanelle

Not into scallops? Shrimp is equally delicious in this buttery, wine-infused pasta dish.

By Carla Christian
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

35 mins
4
6 cups
  • Thaw scallops, if frozen. In a large saucepan cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

  • Meanwhile, rinse scallops; pat dry. Sprinkle with 1/4 tsp. salt and pepper. In a 10-inch nonstick skillet heat 1 tsp. of the oil over medium-high. Add scallops; cook 2 to 4 minutes or until scallops are opaque and browned, turning once. Remove from skillet; cover to keep warm.

  • Add another 1 tsp. of the oil to skillet. Add mushrooms and garlic; cook 4 minutes or until mushrooms are tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet; cover to keep warm. Add remaining 1 tsp. oil to skillet. Add kale and fennel; cook 7 minutes more or just until tender.

  • Carefully add wine to kale mixture. Add remaining ingredients, stirring until butter is melted. Add pasta and mushroom mixture; toss to coat. Heat through. Divide pasta mixture among bowls. Top with scallops.

374 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 44mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 41g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 4g; protein 15g; vitamin a 2464.6IU; vitamin c 41.2mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 3.2mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 59.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.8mcg; sodium 575mg; potassium 577mg; calcium 116mg; iron 3.1mg.
