Scallop, Mushroom, and Fennel Campanelle
Not into scallops? Shrimp is equally delicious in this buttery, wine-infused pasta dish.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Brie Passano
Per Serving:
374 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 44mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 41g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 4g; protein 15g; vitamin a 2464.6IU; vitamin c 41.2mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 3.2mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 59.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.8mcg; sodium 575mg; potassium 577mg; calcium 116mg; iron 3.1mg.