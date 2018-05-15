Savory Zucchini Muffins

Rating: 4.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

We make this zucchini-cornbread muffin a meal by baking an egg inside! Try it for a nutritious grab-and-go breakfast.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line twelve 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups. Coat paper cups with cooking spray; set aside.

  • In a large bowl combine muffin mix, milk, egg, chili powder, and salt. Stir in zucchini, 3/4 cup cheese, chiles, and green onions.

  • Place a rounded tablespoon of muffin batter into each prepared muffin cup. Place an egg half on top of the batter. Top with remaining muffin batter.

  • Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Top muffins with remaining 1/4 cup cheese. Let stand 5 minutes before removing from muffin cups. Serve warm with honey and hot sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; 16 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 240 mg cholesterol; 610 mg sodium. 199 mg potassium; 38 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 692 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 30 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 246 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

