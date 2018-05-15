Savory Zucchini Muffins
We make this zucchini-cornbread muffin a meal by baking an egg inside! Try it for a nutritious grab-and-go breakfast.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Line twelve 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups. Coat paper cups with cooking spray; set aside.
In a large bowl combine muffin mix, milk, egg, chili powder, and salt. Stir in zucchini, 3/4 cup cheese, chiles, and green onions.
Place a rounded tablespoon of muffin batter into each prepared muffin cup. Place an egg half on top of the batter. Top with remaining muffin batter.
Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Top muffins with remaining 1/4 cup cheese. Let stand 5 minutes before removing from muffin cups. Serve warm with honey and hot sauce.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
356 calories; 16 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 240 mg cholesterol; 610 mg sodium. 199 mg potassium; 38 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 692 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 30 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 246 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;