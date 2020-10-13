Savory Pears and Squash with Granola Tumble
This layered side dish elevates the humble butternut squash to holiday-ready elegance. At its base is a mashed butternut squash and pear mixture that's savory-sweet. Top that with a layer of skillet-browned pear slices and a final layer of a fall-flavor granola and your side dish casserole becomes a masterpiece.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
327 calories; total fat 21g; saturated fat 11g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 46mg; sodium 340mg; potassium 589mg; carbohydrates 37g; fiber 7g; sugar 16g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 10511IU; vitamin c 28mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 46mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 83mg; iron 1mg.