Savory Pears and Squash with Granola Tumble

This layered side dish elevates the humble butternut squash to holiday-ready elegance. At its base is a mashed butternut squash and pear mixture that's savory-sweet. Top that with a layer of skillet-browned pear slices and a final layer of a fall-flavor granola and your side dish casserole becomes a masterpiece.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel, halve, and core two pears and cut into large pieces. Halve and core the remaining two pears; cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges; set aside.

  • In a 4- to 5-qt. pot combine pear pieces, squash, onion, and garlic. Add salted water to cover. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until very tender. Drain well; return to pot. Add half the butter, 1/2 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Cover and let stand 5 minutes to soften. Mash with a potato masher. Stir in enough cream for desired consistency

  • For granola: Meanwhile, in a large skillet melt 1 Tbsp. butter over medium. Add oats, pecans, and pepitas. Cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until toasted. Transfer to foil to cool.

  • In the same skillet heat the remaining 3 Tbsp. butter over medium-high. Add pear wedges; cook 3 to 5 minutes or until lightly browned and tender, turning occasionally. Using a slotted spoon, transfer pears to a large bowl. Add shallots to skillet; cook 5 minutes or until tender and browned, turning occasionally. (Reduce temperature if necessary to prevent overbrowning.) Using a slotted spoon, transfer shallots to bowl with pears. Add sage to skillet; cook 1 to 2 minutes or until browned and crisp, stirring occasionally. Transfer to bowl with pears and shallots.

  • To serve, spread mashed mixture in a serving dish. Top with pear mixture. Sprinkle with granola. Serves 6.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; total fat 21g; saturated fat 11g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 46mg; sodium 340mg; potassium 589mg; carbohydrates 37g; fiber 7g; sugar 16g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 10511IU; vitamin c 28mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 46mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 83mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

