Sauteed Mushroom Medley

Rating: Unrated

The secret to sautéing mushrooms: Start with a dry skillet then brown (without stirring) to build deep flavor before adding butter, oil, or other flavoring. Here, bourbon and sage help deliver a smoky finish.

By Genevieve Ko
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add a quarter of the mushrooms in a single layer to the dry skillet. Cook 4 to 5 minutes, turning once or twice, until deep golden brown. Transfer to a bowl. Repeat with remaining mushrooms in three batches.

  • Return all mushrooms to skillet. Add asparagus, shallots, olive oil, butter, and sage. Cook and stir 3 minutes or until asparagus is crisp-tender. Remove skillet from heat. Carefully add bourbon and 1/2 tsp. salt. Return to heat. Bring to a simmer. Cook about 1 minute, until almost all the liquid has evaporated, stirring often. Remove and discard sage.

  • Season to taste with black pepper. Transfer to a serving dish. Top with additional sage. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Morel Mushrooms:

If desired, add 1/2 cup fresh or dried morels with the mixed mushrooms. If using dried mushrooms, place the dried morels in a bowl and cover with 1 cup warm water. Let stand until softened, about 5 minutes. Drain; rinse out the bowl. Put the morels back in the bowl and cover with water again. Gently swish and rub your fingers against the outsides to release all the grit. Drain and rinse bowl again. Repeat until the water runs clear. Morels have a lot of dirt and grit, so you may have to repeat this up to 5 times. If using fresh mushrooms, place mushrooms in a pan or bowl. Cover with water; add 1/2 teaspoon salt. Soak for 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and rinse. Repeat two more times. Pat mushrooms dry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; 13 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 15 mg cholesterol; 193 mg sodium. 500 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 394 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 30 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 22 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

