Sauteed Mushroom Medley

Morel Mushrooms:

If desired, add 1/2 cup fresh or dried morels with the mixed mushrooms. If using dried mushrooms, place the dried morels in a bowl and cover with 1 cup warm water. Let stand until softened, about 5 minutes. Drain; rinse out the bowl. Put the morels back in the bowl and cover with water again. Gently swish and rub your fingers against the outsides to release all the grit. Drain and rinse bowl again. Repeat until the water runs clear. Morels have a lot of dirt and grit, so you may have to repeat this up to 5 times. If using fresh mushrooms, place mushrooms in a pan or bowl. Cover with water; add 1/2 teaspoon salt. Soak for 10 to 15 minutes. Drain and rinse. Repeat two more times. Pat mushrooms dry.