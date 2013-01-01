Sauteed Greens with Chickpeas

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

40 mins
4
1 cup each
  • In a Dutch oven heat oil over medium-low heat. Add onion. Cook, covered, for 13 to 15 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Cook, uncovered, over medium-high heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until onion is golden, stirring frequently. Add garlic and salt; cook and stir for 30 seconds.

  • Stir in beans, broth, and tomato paste; cook for 2 minutes. Stir in mustard greens; cook for 2 minutes. Stir in spinach and tomato; cook about 1 minute more or until spinach begins to wilt.

140 calories; total fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 626mg; potassium 797mg; carbohydrates 20g; fiber 7g; sugar 7g; protein 7g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 10836IU; vitamin c 57mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 238mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 151mg; iron 4mg.
