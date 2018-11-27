Sausage with Skillet Potatoes and Buttered Cabbage

In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil over medium-high. Add sausage. Cook 7 to 10 minutes or until heated through. Transfer sausage to a platter; cover to keep warm. Add 1 tablespoon butter to drippings in skillet. Add potatoes to skillet. Reduce heat to medium. Cook potatoes, without stirring, 5 minutes or until golden brown on bottom; stir. Cook 10 to 15 minutes more or until tender and evenly browned, stirring occasionally. Transfer to platter with sausage; cover to keep warm.