Sausage with Skillet Potatoes and Buttered Cabbage

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings

The thin leaves and delicate texture of savoy cabbage makes it ideal for this skillet supper, but napa or regular green cabbage would work as well.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil over medium-high. Add sausage. Cook 7 to 10 minutes or until heated through. Transfer sausage to a platter; cover to keep warm. Add 1 tablespoon butter to drippings in skillet. Add potatoes to skillet. Reduce heat to medium. Cook potatoes, without stirring, 5 minutes or until golden brown on bottom; stir. Cook 10 to 15 minutes more or until tender and evenly browned, stirring occasionally. Transfer to platter with sausage; cover to keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Heat remaining butter in skillet. Add cabbage, in batches if necessary. Cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until tender but still bright. Transfer to platter with sausage and potatoes; sprinkle with herbs, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper.

  • In a small bowl whisk together 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, the vinegar, and mustard. Pour over sausage, potatoes, and cabbage.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
525 calories; 30 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 9 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 83 mg cholesterol; 678 mg sodium. 904 mg potassium; 48 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 455 IU vitamin a; 42 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 58 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019