Sausage with Skillet Potatoes and Buttered Cabbage
The thin leaves and delicate texture of savoy cabbage makes it ideal for this skillet supper, but napa or regular green cabbage would work as well.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil over medium-high. Add sausage. Cook 7 to 10 minutes or until heated through. Transfer sausage to a platter; cover to keep warm. Add 1 tablespoon butter to drippings in skillet. Add potatoes to skillet. Reduce heat to medium. Cook potatoes, without stirring, 5 minutes or until golden brown on bottom; stir. Cook 10 to 15 minutes more or until tender and evenly browned, stirring occasionally. Transfer to platter with sausage; cover to keep warm.
Heat remaining butter in skillet. Add cabbage, in batches if necessary. Cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until tender but still bright. Transfer to platter with sausage and potatoes; sprinkle with herbs, 1/4 tsp. salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper.
In a small bowl whisk together 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, the vinegar, and mustard. Pour over sausage, potatoes, and cabbage.