Sausage, Apple, and Cheddar Monkey Bread

Rating: 3.5 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 8 Ratings

Take monkey bread from sweet to savory by adding in sausage and seasoning with onion and garlic powder. A full cup of cheddar cheese on top doesn't hurt, either.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 3 1/2- or 4-qt. oval slow cooker with parchment paper, then with foil.* Coat with cooking spray.

  • In a large skillet cook sausage over medium heat until browned. Add apple; cook and stir 2 minutes more or until apple is beginning to soften. Remove from heat. Stir in sage, onion powder, garlic powder, and pepper; cool slightly.

  • Shape biscuits into balls. Arrange half of the balls in prepared cooker, starting in center and working toward edges, leaving space between each ball. Sprinkle with half of the sausage mixture and cheese. Repeat layers.

  • Cover and cook on high 1 1/2 hours; give crockery liner a half-turn, if possible. Cover and cook 40 minutes more or until biscuits register 200°F. Using paper, transfer bread to a wire rack; cool slightly. Sprinkle with additional fresh sage.

*

To line the cooker, remove and invert the crockery liner. Cover the crock with parchment paper, folding to fit, then remove from crock. Repeat with foil. Return crockery liner to cooker. Place the formed paper liner, then the formed foil liner in crock, pressing to fit.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; 18 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 35 mg cholesterol; 759 mg sodium. 121 mg potassium; 29 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 12 g protein; 2 g trans fatty acid; 239 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 33 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 147 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

