Sausage and White Bean Stew with Kale

Rating: 4.29 stars
73 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 51
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 7

With layered flavors from smoked sausage, thyme, garlic, and a healthy mix of veggies, this sausage stew recipe tastes like it cooked all day. But here’s a pleasant surprise: Our Sausage and White Bean Stew with Kale only requires 45 minutes of cooking time.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a heavy nonreactive 5- to 6-quart Dutch oven combine drained and rinsed beans, 8 cups stock, and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, for 30 to 45 minutes, until beans are tender, stirring occasionally. Add more stock, if necessary; liquid should fully cover beans for beans to move easily during cooking. Cooking time for beans varies from batch to batch.

  • Meanwhile, in a 12-inch skillet heat the 3 Tbsp. olive oil over medium heat. Cook onion in hot oil until translucent, stopping before onions brown. Add celery, carrots, and garlic; sprinkle with a pinch of salt and dried thyme. Stir well. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes. Add crushed tomatoes; season with a pinch of salt and a few grinds of black pepper. Cook for 5 minutes longer. Add to simmering beans in Dutch oven. Rinse and wipe out skillet; set aside.

  • In a large pot of lightly salted boiling water cook the kale for 5 minutes. Drain; set aside to cool. When cool enough to handle, squeeze water from kale, then coarsely chop.

  • In same 12-inch skillet cook sausage in 1 tsp. olive oil over medium-high heat about 3 minutes, until well browned on each side.

  • When beans are tender, add kale and sausage to beans and vegetables in Dutch oven. Simmer for 10 minutes. Taste for seasoning. (Stew improves in flavor when allowed to rest for 30 minutes or longer before serving. The stew can be made and chilled up to 2 days, then reheated to serve.)

Tips

* To pick through dry beans, spread them on a large rimmed baking pan. Examine closely, discarding shriveled beans and small stones.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
453 calories; total fat 16g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 40mg; sodium 1199mg; potassium 1285mg; carbohydrates 52g; fiber 14g; sugar 6g; protein 27g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 11322IU; vitamin c 99mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 310mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 222mg; iron 6mg.

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2018
This is very good and easy. I used two cans of northern beans (rinsed) and then reduced the broth to 4 cups.
