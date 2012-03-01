Sausage and White Bean Stew with Kale
With layered flavors from smoked sausage, thyme, garlic, and a healthy mix of veggies, this sausage stew recipe tastes like it cooked all day. But here’s a pleasant surprise: Our Sausage and White Bean Stew with Kale only requires 45 minutes of cooking time.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
* To pick through dry beans, spread them on a large rimmed baking pan. Examine closely, discarding shriveled beans and small stones.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
453 calories; total fat 16g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 40mg; sodium 1199mg; potassium 1285mg; carbohydrates 52g; fiber 14g; sugar 6g; protein 27g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 11322IU; vitamin c 99mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 310mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 222mg; iron 6mg.