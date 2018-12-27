Sausage and Potato Mini Egg Bakes
It's everything you love about breakfast casseroles in mini size. Make and freeze this breakfast recipe for up to a month and enjoy any rushed morning.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat twelve 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with cooking spray. Coat a 10-inch skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium. Add sausage, red pepper, and onion; cook until sausage is browned. Add potatoes; cook 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in oregano and black pepper.Advertisement
Divide sausage mixture among prepared muffin cups (cups will be full). Top with cheese. In a medium bowl whisk together eggs and milk; pour over sausage mixture.
Bake about 25 minutes or until puffed and a knife comes out clean. Cool in cups 5 minutes. Remove from cups. Cool completely.
Place cooled cups in an airtight container; freeze up to 1 month. To serve each frozen cup, wrap in waxed paper and microwave about 1 minute or until heated through.
Out the Door
Before placing in an airtight container and freezing, put cups in individual waxed paper bags to make it easier to heat and go.