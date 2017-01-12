Sausage and Cannellini Bean Penne
This hearty pasta will fill you up, while giving you tons of nutrients.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large nonstick skillet cook sausage, onion, and garlic over medium heat until meat is browned. Drain off any fat.
In a 3 1/2- or 4-qt. slow cooker combine sausage mixture and next five ingredients (through paprika) Cover and cook on low 6 to 7 hours or high 3 to 3 1/2 hours.
If using low, turn to high. Stir in pasta. Cover and cook 20 minutes or just until pasta is tender, stirring occasionally. Top with mozzarella cheese. Cover and cook 5 minutes more or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle servings with parsley and, if desired, Parmesan cheese.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
310 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 30 mg cholesterol; 829 mg sodium. 260 mg potassium; 44 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 18 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5519 IU vitamin a; 33 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 77 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 172 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;