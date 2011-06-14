Turkey Pan Gravy
Transform drippings into a delicious turkey gravy recipe using this customizable formula. Jazz up your turkey gravy with fresh herbs, mushrooms, or brandy and cream for a twist on the classic Turkey Pan Gravy.
Easy Herb Gravy:
Prepare gravy as directed. Strain gravy. Stir in 1 tablespoon snipped fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed; and 1 tablespoon snipped fresh sage or 1 teaspoon dried sage, crushed. Makes 2 cups (8 servings).
Mixed Mushroom Gravy:
Prepare gravy as directed. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat. Add 2 cups sliced mixed mushrooms (such as button, stemmed shiitake, stemmed oyster, and/or cremini) and 1 clove garlic, minced. Cook about 5 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1/2 cup dry white wine (such as Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio). Bring to boiling; cook and stir for 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in 1 tablespoon snipped fresh parsley. Strain gravy; stir in mushroom mixture. Makes 2-1/2 cups (10 servings).
Brandy-Cream Gravy:
Prepare gravy as directed, except after stirring the flour into the fat, whisk in 2 tablespoons brandy. Add 1/3 cup whipping cream with the 2 cups broth mixture. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir 1 minute more. Strain gravy. Stir in 1 teaspoon lemon juice and, if desired, 1 teaspoon snipped fresh oregano. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Makes 2-2/3 cups (about 10 servings).