Turkey Pan Gravy

Rating: 2 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 5 Ratings

Transform drippings into a delicious turkey gravy recipe using this customizable formula. Jazz up your turkey gravy with fresh herbs, mushrooms, or brandy and cream for a twist on the classic Turkey Pan Gravy.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Transfer roast turkey to a cutting board. Stir 1 cup of the broth into pan drippings in roasting pan, scraping up any browned bits from pan. Pour drippings into a 2-cup glass measure. Skim and reserve fat from drippings. If necessary, add enough melted butter to the reserved fat to equal 1/4 cup. Pour the 1/4 cup fat into a medium saucepan (discard any remaining fat). Add flour; whisk until combined.

    Advertisement

  • Add enough broth to drippings in the measuring cup to equal 2 cups. Gradually whisk broth mixture into flour mixture in saucepan until smooth. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 1 minute more. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Strain gravy into a serving bowl. Makes 2 cups (8 servings).

Easy Herb Gravy:

Prepare gravy as directed. Strain gravy. Stir in 1 tablespoon snipped fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed; and 1 tablespoon snipped fresh sage or 1 teaspoon dried sage, crushed. Makes 2 cups (8 servings).

Mixed Mushroom Gravy:

Prepare gravy as directed. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat. Add 2 cups sliced mixed mushrooms (such as button, stemmed shiitake, stemmed oyster, and/or cremini) and 1 clove garlic, minced. Cook about 5 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1/2 cup dry white wine (such as Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio). Bring to boiling; cook and stir for 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in 1 tablespoon snipped fresh parsley. Strain gravy; stir in mushroom mixture. Makes 2-1/2 cups (10 servings).

Brandy-Cream Gravy:

Prepare gravy as directed, except after stirring the flour into the fat, whisk in 2 tablespoons brandy. Add 1/3 cup whipping cream with the 2 cups broth mixture. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir 1 minute more. Strain gravy. Stir in 1 teaspoon lemon juice and, if desired, 1 teaspoon snipped fresh oregano. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Makes 2-2/3 cups (about 10 servings).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
69 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 15mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 3g; mono fat 1g; protein 1g; vitamin a 177.8IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; folate 9.2mcg; sodium 330mg; potassium 58mg; calcium 7mg; iron 0.3mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/11/2021