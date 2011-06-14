Classic Genovese Pesto

Pine nuts are traditionally added to pesto, but you can substitute walnuts or almonds for this easy sauce. To bring out the full flavor of the nuts, toast them in a dry skillet before processing.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
Yield:
3/4 cups pesto
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor or blender, combine 1/3 cup of the oil, the basil, nuts, cheese, garlic, and salt. Cover and process or blend until nearly smooth, stopping and scraping sides as necessary and adding enough remaining oil until desired consistency. Add black pepper to taste.

  • If you're not serving the pesto immediately, divide it into 3 portions. Place each portion in a small airtight container and refrigerate for 1 to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Makes about 3/4 cup pesto.

Tips

To serve, toss 1/2 cup pesto with 4 cups hot cooked pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
109 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 3mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 1g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 1g; protein 2g; vitamin a 388.7IU; vitamin c 1.8mg; sodium 100mg; potassium 74mg; calcium 50.5mg; iron 0.5mg.
