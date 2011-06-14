Chunky Applesauce

Slow-Cooker Method:

Place apple chunks in a 5- or 6-quart slow cooker. Stir in 1/2 cup sugar and 4 to 6 inches stick cinnamon (omit thyme and water). Cover; cook on high-heat setting 3-1/2 to 4 hours or until apples are very tender. Cool mixture 1 hour; remove cinnamon. Mash slightly with a potato masher, or process with an immersion blender or food processor. Sweeten to taste with granulated sugar. Stir before serving.