Chunky Applesauce
This fruity side-dish recipe is the perfect accompaniment to any meal.
Ingredients
Directions
Tie thyme sprigs with clean kitchen string. In 8-qt. Dutch oven combine apples, thyme, and 1/2 cup water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 20 minutes or until apples just begin to break up, stirring occasionally. Remove thyme. With potato masher or large spoon mash apples slightly. Sweeten to taste with granulated sugar.
Cool completely. Ladle applesauce into half-pint freezer containers, leaving a 1/2-inch head space; seal and label. Store 3 weeks in refrigerator or up to 6 months in freezer. Makes about 7 half-pints (12, 1/2-cup servings).
Stir before serving. Sprinkle with brown sugar and thyme.
Slow-Cooker Method:
Place apple chunks in a 5- or 6-quart slow cooker. Stir in 1/2 cup sugar and 4 to 6 inches stick cinnamon (omit thyme and water). Cover; cook on high-heat setting 3-1/2 to 4 hours or until apples are very tender. Cool mixture 1 hour; remove cinnamon. Mash slightly with a potato masher, or process with an immersion blender or food processor. Sweeten to taste with granulated sugar. Stir before serving.
To Freeze:
Quick-cool applesauce by placing Dutch oven or slow cooker liner in sink filled with ice water; stir mixture to cool. Ladle into wide-top freezer containers, leaving 1/2-inch head space; seal, label and freeze.