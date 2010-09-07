Browned Butter Sauce

Rating: 3.78 stars
86 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 38
  • 4 star values: 23
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 15

A brown butter sauce for pasta can bring your dish to the next level with a combination of a few simple ingredients: garlic, fresh herbs, Parmesan cheese, and butter. This butter sauce would also make an incredible partner for bread as part of an appetizer spread.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine butter and garlic. Cook and stir over medium heat until butter is melted. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until butter is lightly browned, stirring occasionally and skimming foam as necessary. Remove from heat. Stir in herb(s) and pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Drizzle sauce over cooked pasta, as a dipping oil, over popcorn, or other creative uses.. Sprinkle with cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; 16 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 42 mg cholesterol; 129 mg sodium. 1 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 1 g protein; 486 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c;

Reviews (1)

86 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 38
  • 4 star values: 23
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 15
Lillian Mittner
Rating: Unrated
07/02/2014
loved this liked the nutty taste of the butter,add some peas to the dish
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019