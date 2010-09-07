Browned Butter Sauce
A brown butter sauce for pasta can bring your dish to the next level with a combination of a few simple ingredients: garlic, fresh herbs, Parmesan cheese, and butter. This butter sauce would also make an incredible partner for bread as part of an appetizer spread.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium saucepan, combine butter and garlic. Cook and stir over medium heat until butter is melted. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes or until butter is lightly browned, stirring occasionally and skimming foam as necessary. Remove from heat. Stir in herb(s) and pepper.
-
Drizzle sauce over cooked pasta, as a dipping oil, over popcorn, or other creative uses.. Sprinkle with cheese.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
145 calories; 16 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 42 mg cholesterol; 129 mg sodium. 1 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 1 g protein; 486 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c;