Santa Hat and Christmas Tree Brownies
Decorate dessert to make Christmas tree brownies or Santa hats, or heck, some of each! The Christmas desserts will vanish fast thanks to their fudgy texture and eye-catching appeal.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 3-quart saucepan cook and stir butter and unsweetened chocolate over low heat until melted. Set aside 10 minutes to cool slightly.
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2, 9-inch round baking pans with foil, extending foil over edges of pans. Grease the foil. In a small bowl combine the flour, ginger, soda, cinnamon, and salt.
Stir granulated sugar into cooled chocolate mixture. Add eggs, one at a time, beating with a spoon until combined. Stir in molasses and vanilla. Stir in flour mixture just until combined. If desired, stir in nuts. Divide batter between prepared pans; spread evenly.
Bake about 25 minutes or until just set. Cool in pans on a wire rack. Use foil to lift uncut brownies from pans. Pull foil away from brownies.
For ganache, in a medium saucepan bring heavy cream just to boiling over medium-high. Remove from heat. Add chopped bittersweet chocolate (do not stir). Let stand 5 minutes. Stir until smooth. If necessary, cool slightly until mixture thickens. Spread over each brownie layer. Let stand or chill until set.
Cut each brownie round into 8 wedges. Place frosting into pastry bag fitted with a small round or star tip. Decorate each brownie wedge as desired to look like a Christmas tree. Decorate with desired sprinkles. Cut wafer cookies crosswise in quarters. Insert a cookie piece in the wide end of each wedge for a trunk.
Santa Hats:
To decorate like Santa hats, use white frosting. Tint half of the frosting red. Pipe red frosting over each brownie wedge. Pipe white frosting stars at the tip and at the wide end of each wedge.