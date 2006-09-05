Spicy Beef Sloppy Joes

Let the slow cooker take over the kitchen and simmer up a saucy ground beef and mushroom recipe that's perfect for sandwiches and feeding a crowd.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
4 hrs to 8 hrs (high) or 8 hours (low)
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings plus additional meat mixture for Spicy Beef Taco Salad.
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a skillet cook beef over medium heat until brown, stirring to break meat in pieces. Drain fat. In 5- or 6-qt. slow cooker stir together beef and remaining ingredients (except rolls).

  • Cover; cook on high-heat setting 4 to 5 hours or low-heat setting 8 to 10 hours.

  • Reserve 5 cups of the meat mixture for Spicy Beef Taco Salad (below); cover tightly, refrigerate. Serve remaining meat mixture on toasted kaiser rolls. Makes 6 servings plus additional meat mixture for Spicy Beef Taco Salad.

Spicy Beef Taco Salad:

In a saucepan stir together 5 cups of the meat mixture from Spicy Beef Sloppy Joes, one 15-ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained; one 2-1/4 ounce can sliced pitted ripe olives, drained; and 1 teaspoon taco seasoning. Heat to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes.To serve, cut 1 head of lettuce into 6 slices. Place slices of lettuce on serving plates. Add meat mixture. Top with 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, 1 cup chopped tomatoes, and 1/3 cup sour cream. Add tortilla chips as desired.

For Easy Cleanup:

Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; total fat 8g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 756mg; potassium 369mg; carbohydrates 37g; fiber 3g; sugar 5g; protein 18g; vitamin a 1798IU; vitamin c 25mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 5mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 65mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 81mg; iron 4mg.
Reviews

