Next-Day Turkey Panini
You can have lunch or dinner in about 20 minutes when you put Thanksgiving leftovers of turkey and cranberry relish to good use in a grilled sandwich.
Ingredients
Directions
Split rolls horizontally. Lightly brush cut sides of rolls with olive oil. Spread 1 to 2 tablespoons cranberry relish on bottom halves of rolls. Layer the greens, turkey, ham, and cheese on rolls. Place tops of rolls on filling.Advertisement
Preheat covered indoor grill. Place sandwiches in grill. Cover and cook for 6 minutes or until cheese is melted and rolls are crisp. Makes 4 servings.
Test Kitchen Tip:
If you don't have a tabletop grill, heat a large heavy nonstick skillet over medium heat. Place sandwiches in skillet; weigh down top of sandwiches with a large heavy skillet. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until cheese is melted and rolls are crisp.