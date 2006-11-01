Next-Day Turkey Panini

You can have lunch or dinner in about 20 minutes when you put Thanksgiving leftovers of turkey and cranberry relish to good use in a grilled sandwich.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Split rolls horizontally. Lightly brush cut sides of rolls with olive oil. Spread 1 to 2 tablespoons cranberry relish on bottom halves of rolls. Layer the greens, turkey, ham, and cheese on rolls. Place tops of rolls on filling.

  • Preheat covered indoor grill. Place sandwiches in grill. Cover and cook for 6 minutes or until cheese is melted and rolls are crisp. Makes 4 servings.

Test Kitchen Tip:

If you don't have a tabletop grill, heat a large heavy nonstick skillet over medium heat. Place sandwiches in skillet; weigh down top of sandwiches with a large heavy skillet. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until cheese is melted and rolls are crisp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; 20 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 95 mg cholesterol; 1056 mg sodium. 429 mg potassium; 48 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 38 g protein; 1749 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 113 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 323 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

