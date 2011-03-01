Jamie's Chipotle Chili Cheese Dogs
Chipotles -- or smoked jalapeno chiles -- add spicy notes to the deluxe chili lavished over these delicious hot dogs. To store leftovers from a can of chipotles in adobo sauce, transfer the can's contents to a plastic container with a tight lid and refrigerate for up to two months.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Basic Hot Dog Grilling:
With a sharp knife, make a few shallow slashes in each hot dog. On gas or charcoal grill, grill hot dogs directly over medium heat with lid closed, until lightly marked on outside and heated through-5 to 7 minutes-turning occasionally. During last minute of grilling, toast buns.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
733 calories; total fat 52g; saturated fat 21g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 23g; cholesterol 108mg; sodium 1917mg; potassium 564mg; carbohydrates 31g; fiber 2g; sugar 8g; protein 34g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 534IU; vitamin c 4mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 8mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 69mcg; vitamin b12 3mcg; calcium 202mg; iron 5mg.