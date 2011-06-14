Grilled Cheese and Fruit Sandwich

Rating: 4.64 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 11 Ratings

A sturdy bread, such as ciabatta, holds up well on the grill. The cheese melts over pears or apple slices for a crispy sweet sensation.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread one side of each bread slice lightly with softened butter. Spread other side of 4 of the bread slices with jam. Top jam side of bread with cheese. Top cheese with pear and almonds or pecans. Top with remaining bread slices, butter side up.

  • Preheat an indoor electric grill. Place sandwiches on grill rack. If using a covered grill, close lid. Grill sandwiches until bread is golden and cheese is melted. (For a covered grill, allow 3 to 4 minutes. For an uncovered grill, allow about 6 minutes, turning once halfway through grilling.) Or, place sandwiches on a griddle over medium heat. Cook 5 to 6 minutes or until golden and cheese is melted, turning once. Makes 4 sandwiches.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; 20 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 50 mg cholesterol; 528 mg sodium. 147 mg potassium; 46 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 13 g protein; 194 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 60 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 252 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

