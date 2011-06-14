Deli-Style Submarines

Rating: Unrated

Use a single type of meat or pile on an assortment in this meal-size sandwich. Ranch-flavored sour cream dip adds a little extra zip.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut French bread in half horizontally. Spread dip on cut sides of bread. On the bottom half of the bread, layer lettuce, carrot, roast beef, cucumber, and cheese. Top with top half of bread. Cut sandwich into 8 portions. Secure portions with decorative toothpicks. Makes 8 servings.

    Advertisement

Tips

Prepare as directed, except do not cut into pieces. Wrap sandwich in plastic wrap and chill for up to 4 hours. Cut and serve as directed.

Test Kitchen Tip:

For for a lower-fat sandwich, substitute light dairy sour cream ranch dip for the regular sour cream ranch dip.Nutrition Facts per serving: 250 cal., 6 g total fat (3 g sat. fat), 24 mg chol., 743 mg sodium, 34 g carbo., 2 g dietary fiber, 14 g protein.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; 10 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 41 mg cholesterol; 551 mg sodium. 258 mg potassium; 33 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 17 g protein; 1846 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 101 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 182 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/09/2020