Beef and Chipotle Burritos

Rating: 4.7 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 10 Ratings

Chipotle peppers are smoked jalapeños that lend a great smoky flavor to this Mexican main dish. Slow cooking the beef mixture makes for a quick meal on a busy night.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
8 hrs to 10 hrs (low) or 4-5 hours (high)
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Beef and Chipotle Burritos

Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from meat. Cut meat into 6 pieces. In a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker place meat, undrained tomatoes, onion, chipotle peppers, oregano, cumin, and garlic.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours. Remove meat from cooker. Using 2 forks, pull meat apart into shreds. Place meat in a large bowl. Stir in enough cooking liquid to reach desired consistency. Divide meat among warm tortillas, spooning it just below the centers. Top with cheese, Pico de Gallo Salsa, and, if desired, jicama and sour cream. Roll up tortillas. Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts (Beef and Chipotle Burritos)

Per Serving:
361 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 71mg; sodium 433mg; potassium 395mg; carbohydrates 29g; fiber 2g; sugar 4g; protein 30g; vitamin a 0RE; vitamin a 534IU; vitamin c 18mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 5mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 28mcg; vitamin b12 2mcg; calcium 192mg; iron 5mg.

Pico de Gallo Salsa

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine tomatoes; onion; cilantro; serrano chile pepper, and dash sugar. Cover; chill several hours.

Reviews

