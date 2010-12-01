Bacon & Blue Cheese Dinner Pies
The blue cheese and apple slices in these dinner pies pair perfectly with crispy bacon. You can also use leftover shredded chicken or crumbled cooked sausage in place of the bacon.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease two baking sheets or line with parchment paper; set aside. In a skillet cook bacon until crisp. Drain; reserve 2 tablespoons drippings. Chop bacon.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl combine muffin mix, flour, chili powder, egg, and milk with a fork. Use your hands to knead dough until it comes together. Divide dough into four portions. Place two portions on each prepared baking sheet and press to 6-inch circles using floured hands.
Top each circle with half of the cheese and a layer of apple slices, leaving a 1-inch border. Fold edges around apple slices, using floured hands if necessary. Brush apples and crust with 1 to 2 tablespoons reserved bacon drippings.
Place baking sheets on separate oven racks. Bake for 10 minutes. Top each pie with remaining blue cheese and the bacon; return to separate racks and bake for 5 to 7 minutes more until edges are golden. If desired, sprinkle with thyme.