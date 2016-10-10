Salted Peanut Butter and Chocolate Blondies

Rating: 3.67 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Calling all peanut butter lovers -- these chocolate and peanut butter blondies are the perfect easy dessert recipe. Topped with chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of sea salt, this easy brownie recipe will be a crowd favorite.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil over the edges of the pan. Lightly coat foil with cooking spray. In a medium saucepan melt butter and peanut butter over medium heat. Stir in brown sugar. Stir in eggs and vanilla until combined. Stir in flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Stir in peanuts. Pat the dough evenly into the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake 18 minutes. Top evenly with the broken chocolate squares. Bake 2 minutes more or until evenly brown and edges are puffed. Sprinkle with sea salt. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Use edges of foil to lift uncut bars out of pan. Transfer to a cutting board. Cut into bars.

To Store:

Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; 7 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 18 mg cholesterol; 147 mg sodium. 68 mg potassium; 21 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 103 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 32 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

lm5590
Rating: 1 stars
03/05/2017
I followed the recipe exactly. I did not leave out or substitute any ingredients. When they came out of the oven, they tasted just "okay." They were a little bit dense, but definitely still edible. I thought the sea salt gave it a nice flavor. I sliced them as instructed and then covered them with plastic wrap and went to bed. The next morning, I went to re-package them into a travel container to take to an event. They were hard as rocks. You could not cut them with a knife, let alone bit into one of them. I had to throw away the entire batch. Its such a shame. I know that not every recipe will be perfect, but I was disappointed that not only did I waste money on ingredients, but also because I did not have a homemade dessert to bring to the event.
