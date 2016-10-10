Salted Peanut Butter and Chocolate Blondies
Calling all peanut butter lovers -- these chocolate and peanut butter blondies are the perfect easy dessert recipe. Topped with chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of sea salt, this easy brownie recipe will be a crowd favorite.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil over the edges of the pan. Lightly coat foil with cooking spray. In a medium saucepan melt butter and peanut butter over medium heat. Stir in brown sugar. Stir in eggs and vanilla until combined. Stir in flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Stir in peanuts. Pat the dough evenly into the prepared baking pan.
-
Bake 18 minutes. Top evenly with the broken chocolate squares. Bake 2 minutes more or until evenly brown and edges are puffed. Sprinkle with sea salt. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Use edges of foil to lift uncut bars out of pan. Transfer to a cutting board. Cut into bars.
To Store:
Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.