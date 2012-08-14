Salted Caramel Pots de Crème

Rating: 4.5 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

You'll be amazed at how the light sprinkling of sea salt brings out the rich, buttery flavors in this caramel dessert recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
bake:
40 mins
cool:
30 mins
chill:
4 hrs
total:
5 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Place eight 4-ounce pots de crème pots, ramekins, or 6-ounce custard cups in a large roasting pan; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium saucepan combine sugar, the water, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook and stir over low heat until sugar is dissolved. Using a soft pastry brush dipped in water, brush down any sugar crystals on sides of pan. Bring mixture to boiling over medium-high heat. Boil gently, without stirring, for 8 to 10 minutes or until mixture turns an amber color. Remove from heat.

  • Whisking constantly, carefully add whipping cream and milk to sugar mixture in a slow stream (mixture will steam and sugar will harden). Return to heat. Cook and whisk about 2 minutes more or until sugar is dissolved.

  • In a large bowl whisk egg yolks until light and foamy. Slowly whisk cream mixture into beaten egg yolks. Pour mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a 4-cup glass measuring cup with a pouring spout. Divide mixture among pots de crème pots.

  • Add enough hot water to the roasting pan to come halfway up sides of pots de crème pots. Carefully place pan on oven rack. Bake about 40 minutes or until edges of custards are set but centers jiggle slightly when shaken. Transfer pots de crème pots to wire racks; cool for 30 minutes. Cover and chill for 4 hours.

  • Before serving, sprinkle custards with fleur de sel.

To Make Ahead:

Prepare as directed through Step 5, except cover and chill for up to 24 hours. Serve as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; fat 21g; cholesterol 221mg; saturated fat 12g; carbohydrates 34g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 1g; sugars 32g; protein 3g; vitamin a 826IU; riboflavin 0.2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 20.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 302mg; potassium 70mg; calcium 60.6mg; iron 0.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 05/28/2021