Salted Caramel Macaroons

Rating: Unrated

These delicious no-bake treats use vanilla wafers as the base, giving the cookies a perfect crunchy bite reminiscent of your favorite Girl Scout cookie.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Carson Downing

prep:
30 mins
chill:
2 hrs
Servings: 50
50
Yield:
50 macaroons
  • Line a tray or rimmed baking sheet with foil. Arrange cookies on tray. In a medium saucepan melt caramels, milk, and butter over medium until smooth. Cook and stir 5 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in coconut and pecans.

  • Spread mixture on top of cookies on tray. Drizzle with melted chocolate and sprinkle with salt. Cover and chill 2 hours or until set. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 1 week or freeze up to 3 months.

*Tip

Chill remaining sweetened condensed milk up to 1 week or freeze up to 3 months. To use, stir into coffee or hot chocolate, or add an extra drizzle over your layered cookie bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 43mg; potassium 26mg; carbohydrates 9g; fiber 0g; sugar 5g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 20IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 6mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 16mg; iron 0mg.
