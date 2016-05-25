Salmon with Tomatoes and Olives

Tender salmon and juicy tomatoes give this easy dinner recipe a bright, fresh flavor.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw salmon if frozen. Rinse salmon; pat dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper. In an extra-large nonstick skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add salmon and cook 6 to 8 minutes or just until fish flakes when tested with a fork, turning once. Remove fish from skillet; cover to keep warm.

  • In the same skillet cook shallots and garlic over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes or until tender. Add tomatoes; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until tomatoes soften and begin to juice. Stir in olives and orange zest.

  • Return salmon to skillet. Sprinkle with fresh oregano and serve with orange wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
257 calories; 13 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 316 mg sodium. 854 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 24 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 869 IU vitamin a; 31 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 10 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 4 mcg vitamin b12; 48 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

