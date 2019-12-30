Salmon with Roasted Tomatoes and Shallots
Fill out the meal by serving this tomato-topped salmon over a bed of hot cooked Israeli couscous tossed with olive oil and a few handfuls of fresh arugula or baby spinach.
Ingredients
Directions
Thaw salmon, if frozen. Preheat oven to 400°F. Sprinkle salmon with the 1/8 tsp. each salt and pepper.
Lightly coat a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish with cooking spray. In the baking dish combine the remaining ingredients. Toss to coat.
Roast tomato mixture, uncovered, 15 minutes. Place salmon, skin side down, on top of tomato mixture. Roast, uncovered, 15 to 18 minutes or until salmon flakes easily.
Using two large pancake turners, transfer the salmon to a platter. Top with tomato mixture.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
320 calories; 19 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 297 mg sodium. 934 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1749 IU vitamin a; 30 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 60 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;