Salmon with Roasted Tomatoes and Shallots

Fill out the meal by serving this tomato-topped salmon over a bed of hot cooked Israeli couscous tossed with olive oil and a few handfuls of fresh arugula or baby spinach.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw salmon, if frozen. Preheat oven to 400°F. Sprinkle salmon with the 1/8 tsp. each salt and pepper.

  • Lightly coat a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish with cooking spray. In the baking dish combine the remaining ingredients. Toss to coat.

  • Roast tomato mixture, uncovered, 15 minutes. Place salmon, skin side down, on top of tomato mixture. Roast, uncovered, 15 to 18 minutes or until salmon flakes easily.

  • Using two large pancake turners, transfer the salmon to a platter. Top with tomato mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
320 calories; 19 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 62 mg cholesterol; 297 mg sodium. 934 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1749 IU vitamin a; 30 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 60 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

